Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $95.24

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.24 and last traded at $95.80, with a volume of 2034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -70.61, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 124,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 106.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.