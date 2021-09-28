Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 249,471 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $258,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 70.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49,093 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 752,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

BEP stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

