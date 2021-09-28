Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.92% of iShares Gold Trust worth $275,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,936,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

