Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,420,191 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $218,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after buying an additional 191,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,556,000 after buying an additional 300,152 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

NYSE ICE opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average is $116.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

