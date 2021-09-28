Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Altria Group worth $211,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

