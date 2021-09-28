Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.39% of Prologis worth $354,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $126.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.38. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

