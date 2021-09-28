Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,017 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Deere & Company worth $223,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $352.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $215.02 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.05.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

