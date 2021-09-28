Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 425,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $128,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $163.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

