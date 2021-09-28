Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 726,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $133,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $225,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,831,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,505 shares of company stock worth $70,559,523. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL opened at $270.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.51 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.14. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

