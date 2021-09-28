Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 173,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $123,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

