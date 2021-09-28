Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 24,256 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of AptarGroup worth $125,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of ATR opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

