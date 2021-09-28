Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Packaging Co. of America worth $116,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $106.08 and a 52-week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.44.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

