Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,359 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $122,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS stock opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.69 and its 200-day moving average is $155.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $101.39 and a 1 year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.