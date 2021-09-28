Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 682,097 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,782,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 682,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $119,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.