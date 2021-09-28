Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 314,406 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 447.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 314,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.16% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $62,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

