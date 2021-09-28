Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,665 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.79% of The Middleby worth $75,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.13 and its 200 day moving average is $174.56. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

