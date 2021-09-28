Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 500,000 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 23,052.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $82,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $167.51 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

