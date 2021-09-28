Bank of Nova Scotia Has $57.19 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $57,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $218.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $220.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.02.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

