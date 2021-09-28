Bank of Nova Scotia Has $93.41 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $93,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,151,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,815,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

