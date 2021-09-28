Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,598,938 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 196,251 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $77,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after buying an additional 2,302,559 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57 and a beta of 0.69. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.