Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.78% of Teck Resources worth $93,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

