Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,178 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.96% of West Fraser Timber worth $80,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFG. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

