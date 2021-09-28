Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 19,971 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in 3M were worth $57,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 15.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after acquiring an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in 3M by 37.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 283.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 786,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,505,000 after purchasing an additional 581,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $181.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

