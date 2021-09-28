Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 53,574 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $98,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $200.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.57 and a 200-day moving average of $188.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.72 and a fifty-two week high of $200.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

