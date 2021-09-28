Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up about 2.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $25,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TELUS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in TELUS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 125,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

NYSE TU traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 46,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

