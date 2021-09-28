Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 5,765 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for approximately 6.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $70,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

NYSE BMO traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.39. 16,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,150. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

