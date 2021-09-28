Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 84 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 310,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,528,000 after buying an additional 36,163 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $42,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diageo by 9.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.14. 8,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.53. The company has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

