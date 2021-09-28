Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Takes Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after buying an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,772,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,960,000 after purchasing an additional 158,397 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,598,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 977,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,496. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

