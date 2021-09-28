Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.