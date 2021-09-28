Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 440,264 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,835,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 433,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 162,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 183.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the period.

MSOS stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50.

