Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 670 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Baozun were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BZUN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 56.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

BZUN stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BZUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

