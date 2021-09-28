Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 100 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $875.47 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $552.37 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $901.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $857.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.