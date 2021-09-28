Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.22.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,152 shares of company stock valued at $63,920,737 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $791.36 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $713.40 and a 200 day moving average of $674.71. The company has a market capitalization of $783.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.17, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

