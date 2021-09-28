Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 256 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,417,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,399,704,000 after purchasing an additional 478,165 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,325,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $386,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $134.74 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

