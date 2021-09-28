Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 4,066 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.