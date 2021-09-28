Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 169.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter.

SHY opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average is $86.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

