Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.96. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.