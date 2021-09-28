Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Insulet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

PODD stock opened at $286.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $214.93 and a 12-month high of $309.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.48 and its 200 day moving average is $277.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

