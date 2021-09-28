Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,110 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,408 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,574.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 421,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 409,659 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $30,286,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

