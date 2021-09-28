Barclays Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $384.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by Barclays from $335.00 to $384.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.42.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $334.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,161. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.