Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 5,009 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after buying an additional 1,181,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,405,000 after buying an additional 1,160,867 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,732,000 after buying an additional 1,038,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,290,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.16. 10,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,576. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $54.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

