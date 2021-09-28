Bard Associates Inc. Buys 4,315 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

LAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $713.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

