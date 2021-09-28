Bard Associates Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its position in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,260 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intrusion were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $3,392,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Intrusion by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. 628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,694. The company has a market cap of $73.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Intrusion Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

