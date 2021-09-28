Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 14,925 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,670,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 385,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 422,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Aegis began coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harrow Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of HROW stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 186,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,442. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $257.91 million, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $69,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $128,714.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,575 shares of company stock worth $777,318 over the last ninety days. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

