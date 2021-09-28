Bard Associates Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Bard Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Atomera accounts for about 1.3% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Atomera were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atomera during the first quarter worth $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 41.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 66.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 14.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Atomera in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $555.46 million, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.55. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Atomera Profile

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

