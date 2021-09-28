Barings LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

VLO traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

