Barings LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 557.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,228 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,797,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after purchasing an additional 604,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,767.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 521,625 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,586.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 377,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 279,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.