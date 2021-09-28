Barings LLC Sells 36,431 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,431 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up about 0.6% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Barings LLC owned 1.42% of iShares Europe ETF worth $27,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 155.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,091,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEV traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.41. 24,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,259. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

