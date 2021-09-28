Barings LLC Trims Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Barings LLC reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.04. 15,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

