Bellevue Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 489,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,964 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.47% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

BNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of -2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

